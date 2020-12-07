Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of supervisor at Harris Co. construction site

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of his supervisor at a construction site in west Harris County.

The sheriff’s office says Serafin Andrade, 44, is wanted on the charges of murder and retaliation.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The shooting occurred November 20 in the 31700 block of Harmony Heights Lane.

Authorities say the victim was Andrade’s supervisor at the construction company. According to the sheriff’s office, Andrade shot the victim to death following an argument on Friday evening.

The next morning, a construction worker arrived at the scene and found the victim, authorities said. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Andrade is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9” tall, 190 pounds with black hair, green eyes and a scar on the upper bridge of his nose.

According to Crime Stoppers, the warrant is active as of December 6.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP