Suspect shot by League City police officer in Bay Colony subdivision

A suspect has been shot by an officer in the Bay Colony subdivision of League City near Overton Place and Cross Colony.

Patrol officers received a call about a disturbance in the 6500 block of Turner Fields at about 4:45 p.m. They arrived on the scene and were approached by a female. At that time, a male exited the house and began to be combative and got into an altercation with an officer.

During this time, he assaulted the officer and was then shot by the officer. The suspect was transported to Houston Clear Lake Hospital. The officer has injuries from the fight.

