Suspect charged with murder in deadly Harris County stabbing

The Brief Jaime Castillo, 20, was charged with murder in a deadly overnight stabbing. The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Jose Orozco was killed at the home on Sandydale Lane. The sheriff says the stabbing is being investigated as intimate partner violence.



A suspect has been charged in a deadly Harris County stabbing that investigators believe stemmed from intimate partner violence.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Jaime Castillo, 20, was charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jose Orozco.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded Monday night in the 4400 block of Sandydale Lane, near John F Kennedy Blvd. in the Aldine area.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home for a welfare check and found Orozco stabbed to death.

According to the sheriff’s office, Castillo and Orozco had been in a relationship, and the case is being investigated as intimate partner violence.

Houston police later located Castillo, who was then taken into custody and charged.

What they're saying:

"Another life tragically lost to intimate-partner violence. Our thoughts are with Orozco’s family and loved ones as they grieve this devastating loss," the sheriff wrote on X.