Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Galveston

A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot by Galveston police officers.

The Galveston Police Department responded to call about a man firing a weapon in the 1300 block of Bay Meadows Drive around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Galveston PD says the officers confronted the suspect, who was wearing a ballistic vest, and ordered him to drop the weapon.

The suspect refused to do so, police say, and three Galveston police officers on the scene fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

The suspect, described as a 56-year-old white male, was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in “serious” condition.

The officers involved were not injured.

Two of the officers have two years of experience, and one officer has less than a year.

Per department policy, all three officers are on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the shooting investigation.