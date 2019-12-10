Suspect in custody, baby safe after SWAT standoff

Houston police say a suspect is in custody and a 1-year-old child appears to be uninjured after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the apartment on Schweikhardt at around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic violence call.

Police say officers were met by a woman with injuries who said she was assaulted by her boyfriend. She told them he was inside the apartment with her 1-year-old child. Authorities say the woman reported that he had a pistol in the apartment.

Officers tried to get the suspect to come out of the apartment, and SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene.

According to HPD, the suspect voluntarily came out of the apartment and was taken into custody at around 6:45 a.m.

Authorities say the child appears to be injured. Police say they do not believe the child was in danger, and the man did not make any threats toward the child. Police say the man is the child’s biological father who watches the child on a regular basis.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD says the man had two open felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, and he will face charges for the felony family violence case.