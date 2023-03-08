Suspect in custody after 2 people were found stabbed on Houston's westside

article

One suspect is in custody following a double stabbing on Houston's Westside on Wednesday evening.

Houston police said the incident occurred on the 9900 block of Richmond around 8:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Mother accused of abandoning her children in Houston-area for 7 weeks arrested in Mobile, Alabama

According to police, when they arrived, they found a woman and man with stab wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. Officials said the woman is in critical condition, while the man is in stable condition.

Authorities said after checking the area, they found another man with what are believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police said they believe that man is the suspect involved in the double stabbing, and is currently in custody.

Authorities believe the three were inside an apartment and there was some kind of argument.

SUGGESTED: Houston City Council votes to remove Pappa's from Hobby Airport

It's unclear what the argument was about.

The investigation is ongoing.