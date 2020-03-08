Suspect, Good Samaritan who stepped in killed during Deerbrook Mall shooting: Humble PD

article

Two people are dead after a shooting at Deerbrook Mall.

On Saturday afternoon, a call came in from the Lower Sears area of Deerbrook Mall where a man pulled a gun on a woman. The woman said that it was her boyfriend that pulled the gun.

The male suspect started running when officers arrived. A Good Samaritan saw the suspect running and began chasing him, then tackled the suspect, getting shot in the process.

There were then shots fired between suspect and officers and the suspect was shot and killed by officers. Both the suspect and the Good Samaritan are deceased.

This is a developing story.