Harris County man charged with aggravated kidnapping, threatening life of infant

The Brief Dontrail Ray-mon Holmes, 25, is facing multiple felony charges in Harris County. Holmes allegedly barricaded inside a home with an infant, threatening the infant's life. He was on bail for a separate robbery charge from May 2026 at the time of the incident, according to court documents.



A Harris County man is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Monday for allegedly violating a protective order and threatening the life of an infant.

Dontrail Ray-mon Holmes, 25, is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated kidnapping, violating protective order, and aggravated assault of a family member.

Suspect accused of kidnapping, assault

According to court documents, SWAT was called out to a barricaded suspect with an infant. Records claim Holmes threatened to kill himself and the infant.

Holmes had previously been convicted on charges of possession of controlled substances.

He was on bail for a separate robbery charge from May 2026 at the time of the incident.