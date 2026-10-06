Harris County man charged with aggravated kidnapping, threatening life of infant
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Monday for allegedly violating a protective order and threatening the life of an infant.
Dontrail Ray-mon Holmes, 25, is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated kidnapping, violating protective order, and aggravated assault of a family member.
Suspect accused of kidnapping, assault
According to court documents, SWAT was called out to a barricaded suspect with an infant. Records claim Holmes threatened to kill himself and the infant.
Holmes had previously been convicted on charges of possession of controlled substances.
He was on bail for a separate robbery charge from May 2026 at the time of the incident.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County court documents.