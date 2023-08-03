A Harris County court has charged a local man for a shooting committed back in June.

33-year-old David Justin Williams faces a felony deadly conduct charge for an incident that wounded another man.

On the evening of June 12, officers responded to a reported shooting near a grocery store in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. That’s where they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, where he was treated and released.

According to investigators, the victim saw two men crossing the street when one of them, now identified as Williams, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at another unknown man in front of the store.

That unknown man returned fire, hitting Williams.

HPD says the victim was in the parking lot and was grazed by one of the rounds fired by Williams.

Officials became aware of Williams after he was hospitalized for the gunshot wounds he suffered during the incident.

Police contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s office and Williams was charged for his role in the shooting. He is currently wanted by the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Williams is urged to contact the Houston Police Department (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-TIPS).