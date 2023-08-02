A man who escaped custody and prompted a search earlier this week has been taken back into custody, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that Braden Findley, 20, was found but didn’t provide details on how he was located.

PREVIOUS: Authorities searching for man who escaped custody

Braden Findley (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

The incident began Monday evening when the sheriff’s office said units were called out to the 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive in reference to a terroristic threat call for service.

Officials said a deputy took Findley into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation and took him to the Clay Road Substation, located at 16715 Clay Road.

When the deputy went to escort Findley into the substation, officials say he removed his handcuffs and fled on foot.