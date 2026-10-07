Suspect charged with capital murder appears in court following double shooting in Harris County

The Brief David Elijah Herrera was held without bond for capital murder. He allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Dariela Cardona and her partner. Cardona’s clients and coworkers remembered the mother of two as a loving hairstylist.



The man accused of shooting and killing two people in North Harris County earlier this week made his first court appearance Wednesday morning, where a judge ordered him held without bond.

David Elijah Herrera, 31, is facing a felony capital murder charge in connection with the Monday morning shooting that left 29-year-old Dariela Elizabeth Cardona and 41-year-old Erick Von Gerbitz dead.

Details of the Shooting and Arrest

The backstory:

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:20 a.m. Monday at a home on Lindale Street, just north of Interstate 610. Upon arrival, officers found Cardona and Von Gerbitz suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified a red Ford Fusion linked to the incident shortly after the shooting. A Flock safety camera in Liberty County spotted the vehicle hours later. Precinct 5 Constable deputies conducted a traffic stop, where police say Herrera surrendered with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident.

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Court proceedings and charges

Dig deeper:

Court documents indicate Cardona was killed alongside her current partner, Von Gerbitz.

During Wednesday morning's hearing, probable cause was formally read in court, and the judge denied bond for Herrera.

‘She was always glowing’

What they're saying:

Loved ones and former colleagues are mourning Cardona, a mother of two sons, ages 4 and 14, who worked as a hairstylist at a salon in The Heights for two years.

Clients and coworkers remembered Cardona for her warm personality, infectious laughter, and dedication to her family and work.

"Her laugh was very contagious," said Aracely, a former coworker. "She would walk in super happy all the time. She was a great woman, a great hairstylist, and a great mother. Everything was about her and her kids. She was always glowing... even if it was a bad day, she would laugh through it all."

Clients recalled her warm demeanor and skill behind the chair.

"She's just a bright light, really sweet, very friendly, and very warm," said Maria, a former client who had seen Cardona just days before the shooting. "I was just telling her how she was my favorite stylist and how she does the best blowout. We were talking about our boyfriends and just life—she was always down for girl talk. She was a really kind person, full of personality."

What's next:

Herrera's next court appearance is scheduled for November 5 at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse.