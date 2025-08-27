Now-former employee accused of putting camera in restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands

The Brief A male suspect has been arrested for allegedly placing recording devices in a restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. On Aug. 22, an administrator at the medical center was told by an employee they had found a recording device in a unisex restroom. Memorial Hermann says an employee was terminated for "unacceptable behavior."



A now-former employee has been charged for after a camera was find in a restroom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Court documents identified the suspect as Robert Pinon Shrader, who has been charged with invasive visual recording.

Robert Shrader (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they were executing search warrants at his home in connection to the investigation on Wednesday morning.

Recording device found in Memorial Hermann restroom

The backstory:

On Aug. 22, an employee told administrators at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center they had found a recording device in a unisex restroom.

The administrators then notified law enforcement and the device was given to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

"Memorial Hermann is fully cooperating with the MCSO Major Crimes Unit during this investigation. In addition to assisting law enforcement, the hospital has initiated a thorough search for any other devices that may have been installed within the facility," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

According to the sheriff's office, more than one camera was found. Detectives are still actively collecting and processing all evidence, so we cannot provide a specific number or exact locations at this point.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Monday, Memorial Hermann said, "We are aware of deeply concerning information regarding unacceptable behavior by an employee at our Woodlands campus. The employee has been terminated. Upon discovery, we took swift action and engaged the appropriate authorities. Our system has zero tolerance for such conduct, and we take these matters very seriously. The safety and privacy of our workforce, patients and visitors are our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and cannot comment further at this time."

What you can do:

If you think you might be a victim of the recording, email mhtwtips@mctx.org with your name and reliable contact information, so detectives can easily reach you.