Houston METRO bus stop shooting: Man shot on West Bellfort, suspect flees the scene

The Brief Houston police are on the scene following a shooting at a Houston METRO bus stop on Tuesday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 8300 block of West Bellfort. According to Houston METRO, a male victim was approached by an unknown suspect while waiting at a bus stop. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.



Officials stated the suspect fired at the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white T-shirt.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Officials said the victim was currently in surgery with two gunshot wounds.

METRO Police and the Houston Police Department are on scene and actively searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.