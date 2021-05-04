Surveillance video, suspect description released following the shooting death of Transgender woman

article

The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video and a suspect description following the shooting death of a transgender woman in April.



The shooting occurred at 8609 Westheimer Road in a parking lot just before 9:45 p.m. on April 23, police said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found 22-year-old Iris Santos, dead of a gunshot wound.

Iris Santos

Police said the suspect is described only as a Black male, clean shaven, wearing a dark-colored sweater or jacket and white or gray sweat pants.

At this time, there is no known suspects or motive in the shooting, police said.

FOX 26 recently spoke with the victim’s family and community activists about the shooting.



If you have any information on this case, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.