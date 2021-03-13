Surveillance video shows man stuffing puppies into bag at Webster pet store

A puppy thief is caught on camera stuffing dogs into a bag before running away.

"He definitely was in the store [before] and he knew exactly where he wanted to go," said Kristina Andrews, the store manager at Petland in Webster.

Webster Police say a man smashed the front glass door just after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Andrews says he had his eyes on three of them -- they are some of the most expensive dogs at the store.

First, the man pulls Milo, a French bulldog, out of the kennel. Then, he hops along the row of kennels until he spots Rusty, an English bulldog. He grabs it by the neck and forces the it into a dark colored pet carrier.

"Seeing him pick them up and like -- it's like they're nothing and throwing them in a bag," Andrews said shaking her head.

He returns to kennel Rusty's kennel for Dulcie, a Boston terrier, but she jumps out of his arms and runs away.

Andrews says she found Dulcie hiding in the store.

"She was just hiding. She was so traumatized," she noted.

Andrews says Milo and Rusty are each worth about $10,000.

The American Kennel Club reports Frenchies and bulldogs are the 4th and 5th most popular dog breeds, and the smallest of the top 5.

Frenchies, in particular, are popular targets for thieves.

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot over her dogs last month. Locally, a breeder's pregnant frenchie was stolen this weeek, and, a earlier this year, a Houston couple was held at gunpoint for their pup.

As for Milo and Rusty, Andrews hopes they're safe. Anyone with information on the man seen in the surveillance video should contact the Webster Police Department at 281-332-2426.

For tips to prevent your dog from being stolen, click here.