Surveillance video captures people running for safety after shooting in Houston's Chinatown

The Brief New surveillance video shows the chaotic moments people ran for safety after a shooting at a grocery store in Houston’s Chinatown Friday night left two people critically injured. FOX 26 obtained surveillance video from inside Juicy Box, a restaurant just a couple doors down from where the shooting happened. The video shows several people running through the restaurant toward the kitchen as they tried to escape the gunfire.



New surveillance video shows the chaotic moments people ran for safety after a shooting at a grocery store in Houston’s Chinatown Friday night left two people critically injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. along Bellaire Boulevard near the Sam Houston Tollway.

FOX 26 obtained surveillance video from inside Juicy Box, a restaurant just a couple doors down from where the shooting happened. The video shows several people running through the restaurant toward the kitchen as they tried to escape the gunfire.

‘All I hear is run, run, run’

What they're saying:

Claire Pec Sapon, an employee at Juicy Box, said she was working in the back with her manager when about 20 people suddenly rushed into the kitchen.

"All I hear is run, run, run," Sapon said. "I was scared, honestly. I was thinking about calling my loved ones, thinking what was the next step to do."

Argument started over a dog

The backstory:

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting started after an argument over a dog.

Investigators say a man and woman walked into the grocery store with a dog, but a security guard told them the dog was not allowed inside due to health concerns.

Police say an argument followed, and the man and security guard ended up exchanging gunfire.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD says a nearby police officer heard the gunshots, chased down the suspect and took him into custody.

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Employees describe frightening moments

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, employees at Juicy Box described the frightening moments as people rushed through the restaurant.

Lesly Cux-Saso said she saw a group of 15 to 20 people running toward the back of the restaurant and immediately followed them outside.

"In my head, like, this can’t be happening," Cux-Saso said. "You could still hear the gunshots as we went outside. I was scared. I didn’t know how to feel."

Another employee, Jasmine Reyes, said she initially had no idea what was happening.

"All you heard was run, run. There’s a shooting," Reyes said. "At first, I couldn’t believe it because we didn’t hear anything. We didn’t know that was happening."

What's next:

Houston police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Authorities say the woman and dog were not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.