Surgeon and registered sex offender among eight arrested in Operation Back 2 School III

Eight people have been arrested in pedophile sting by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

A surgeon and a registered sex offender were among those arrested.

The multi-day online undercover initiative involved the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, the Houston Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators began working in late August to apprehend adults using the internet and social media to sexually exploit children.



Many of the suspects are facing an online solicitation of a minor felony charge.

They could serve up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.