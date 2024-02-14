Rape survivor fights to keep rapist in prison after gruesome attack 30 years ago

A jury sentenced Scott Travis Baughman to 99 years in prison. After you hear what he did to Vicki Osgood you'll understand why.

"It was a bright sunny day on the beach," Vicki said. "My husband had left for work in Houston."

SUGGESTED: Breaking Bond: Repeat violent offender accused of tampering with human corpse released on $100 bond

On July 29, 1994, Vicki was inside her Surfside home with her son and daughter. "Cody was 5 and Kelsey was 13 months at the time," she said.

A 20-year-old stranger walks in with a knife and stabs Vicki in the face. "He was there to kill me that day," she said.

Vicki credits her will to keep her 2 small children save for keeping her alive that day. "30 years later I wouldn't imagine my mom saying anything else," said Kelsey Hull.

Here's Kelsey and Cody today.

"As a 5-year-old I'm like why does mom have fake blood in her hair, she looks silly, and I remember her yelling at me to call 911,"Cody said.

"He slit my throat, and then he tried to break my neck, and we struggled to the floor," said Vicki.

Scott Baughman's knife broke. That's the only reason Vicki says he stopped stabbing her.

HOUSTON CRIME: Man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man and taking his car on a joyride afterwards

"He strangled me until he thought I was dead and that's when he sexually assaulted me," she said. "And when he was done, he got up and left and went and washed all my blood off in the ocean.

"I can't believe that happened, and I'm so thankful my mom is here," said Cody. 3 days after the attack, Scott Baughman was arrested on his 21st birthday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

He's currently serving 99 years. Vicki recently got that dreaded letter from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

For the first time, Baughman is under consideration for parole. "The thought of him being out in the same world as me is actually very frightening," Vicki said.

She and her family are hoping to get help protesting Baughman's possible parole. "It's something that does terrify me," Kelsey said. "It's something I do think about on a regular basis."