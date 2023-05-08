Superintendent of Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Dr. Mark Henry, announces retirement

article

Dr. Mark Henry, who is the superintendent of schools for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective in December 2023.

According to a release, Henry has served in education for 42 years, serving 32 years as a superintendent, including the last 12 years as superintendent for Cy-Fair ISD.

SUGGESTED: Tree falls on vehicle in Harris County, 1 person killed

Dr. Henry helped form CFISD’s first police department in 2012, which has since expanded from 19 officers to nearly 120. He hired athletics department leadership that led to seven team state championships. He fulfilled key priorities that he brought into his CFISD role, including closing the achievement gap between various testing subgroups and launching a leadership development continuum that enabled aspiring leaders to transition into campus and district leadership roles. CFISD emerged as the largest A-rated school district in Texas under his tenure, while growing from 107,995 students and 84 campuses to 118,500 students and 93 campuses. The district won many awards including the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award and a No. 1 rating by the Education Resource Group (ERG) for Best Overall in Academic Performance and Financial Performance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He and his wife, Cindy, a retired middle school principal, have three children and seven grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys family time, golfing and community involvement.

"Mark Henry is undoubtedly the preeminent superintendent in the state of Texas," said Tom Jackson, CFISD Board of Trustees president. "Retirement is inevitable for all of us. When the best retires still at the top of their game, it causes most of us to pause. A pause to say ‘thank you’ for a baker's dozen of years with leadership and growth, a pause to realize the void that is suddenly created and a pause to reflect on what might have been. A pause to ask for a few more years, but seasons change. Under Mark’s leadership, a strong academic and financial foundation has been built upon which future academic success is sustainable with new leadership. It has been my honor to serve alongside a leader of high integrity and vision. CFISD is a destination district for all and will remain one."