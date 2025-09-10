Sunscreen-flavored ice cream: Carnival, Van Leeuwen's new sweet treat flavor

The Brief Carnival and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have collaborated to create a new ice cream flavor called sunscreen. The ingredients include: cream, coconut cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, cocoa butter, natural flavors, vanilla extract and sea salt. According to a press release, the flavor is not available in stores yet.



While the common rule is to always wear your SPF, now you might be able to eat it (kind of) all due to a new partnership between Carnival and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

It was announced the ice cream brand and cruise line came together to create a new seasonal sweet treat flavor: sunscreen!

Courtesy of Carnival and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

In a press release, it states, "The flavor is designed as a cheeky nod to summer’s signature scent and aims to combat what Carnival calls the ‘End-of-Summer Scaries’."

So, what's in ‘sunscreen’ (the ice cream)? The ingredients include: cream, coconut cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, cocoa butter, natural flavors, vanilla extract and sea salt.

Courtesy of Carnival and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen and Carnival's ice cream collab isn't available to purchase just yet. However, if it gains enough attention, they'll release the flavor for a limited time for all to enjoy!

Would you try it?