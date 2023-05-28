Summer is here and if you need help coming up with some plans, Lone Star Flight Museum has you covered!

The aviation museum and STEM learning center located in South Houston near Clear Lake announced a plethora of family-friendly events beginning in June and going all the way to Labor Day.

Exclusive Event! Candlelight Concert for Museum Members! – Sat., June 10, 8 p.m.

Performances in more than 100 cities around the world, this candlelight concert brings talented musicians into unique settings, performing a wide range of musical genres. It’s an amazing immersive experience, and this time, it's free for Lone Star Flight Museum members only. The performance will feature the music of Hans Zimmer and his music from movies such The Lion King, The Dark Night, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Summer Block Party - LEGO® Day at LSFM – Sat., June 17 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m

Check out some amazing LEGO displays, build your own LEGO masterpiece from bins filled with thousands of bricks, and the littles can play with jumbo blocks too. Aviation-themed building kits are available for purchase in the LSFM Gift Shop. Retired NASA Astronaut and Mayor of Friendswood, Mike Foreman will be on hand to talk about his life and work in space! And make a cool Father’s Day card for dear old Dad!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – LEGO displays and activities.

11 a.m. – Hangar Talk with NASA astronaut Mike Foreman.

NASA Day at LSFM – Thurs., June 22

It’s out-of-this-world fun! Climb inside the rover, hear about the CCT and peek inside the shuttle mockup, test your engineering skills and save that egg in the Eggstronaut activity and watch robonauts cruise across the hangar floors and perform some really cool tricks!

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – Rover Tours

11 a.m. 2 p.m. – Eggstronaut

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 a.m. – Shuttle Trainer Talk

Drone Day – Sat., July 8

Test your drone pilot skills, see drone pros showcase their flying and hear how they are defining the future of drone aviation. Demonstrations will include pros from San Jacinto College, Houston Police Department & the 147th Attack Wing.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Test your drone pilot skills & watch the drone pros fly!

Star Wars Day - Sat., July 22

Movie characters will be on site to greet visitors and Hangar Talks about the aircraft that inspired the movie highlight the day. Dress in character and get $2 off! Then stay late for Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie night! The movie is not included with general admission, $5 per person. FREE for museum members!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Characters from Houston Rebel Legion will be roaming the hangars, along with movie-themed activities

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m . – Hangar Talk – How historic aircraft inspired the movies.

6 p.m. – Movie Night! Star Wars: The Force Awakens

$5 per person. FREE for members. BYOC (bring your own chair)

WASP 80th Anniversary – Sat., Aug 5

Join us for a day of honoring the 80th Anniversary of Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). The WASP was established during World War II, on August 5, 1943 and flew a total of 60 million miles performing a variety of missions. Hear talks and view artifacts about the WASP that served.

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Hangar Talk on the history of WASP.

10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Curator display of WASP artifacts.

National Aviation Day – Sat., Aug. 19

Calling all aviators! It’s a day made for the Lone Star Flight Museum. Enjoy a day that is all about aircraft. From helicopters and drones to warbirds and space shuttles, it’s a special day to celebrate aviation! Hands-on activities, plane tours, cockpit sneak peaks, tinkering with tools, and don’t forget the flight simulators. Full schedule to be posted as the date nears.

Labor Day Fun at LSFM – Mon., Sept. 4

Say so long to summer with some amazing aircraft, out-of-this-world exhibits, and a phenomenal flight simulator. Lots of great fun and activities for the entire family too. And you can’t miss free hot dogs. While they last!

11 a.m. - Hot dogs, chips, and drink! One per person, while supplies last!

Plane of the Month!

Every month, the Lone Star Flight Museum welcomes a new and visiting aircraft giving visitors a chance to see a new plane at the museum all year long. Here’s what’s in store this summer:

June – RAFE Rutan Cozy – A homebuilt aircraft designed by Burt Rutan.

June 8-11 – USCG Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin – Special Visit!

Summer Scout Merit Badge Classes & Youth Overnights

The LSFM offers Aviation, Electronics, Engineering, Weather, and American Heritage merit badges for Scouts BSA, badges for American Heritage Girls Pioneers and Patriots, and overnight events inside our museum hangars. Classes schedule throughout the summer!

Summer Camps REGISTRATION OPEN – New Camps!

New camps highlight this season! Aero Derby Dash, Fly Girls, and Go Zero G join the roster of Pilot Maker, Crafty Aircraft, and Aces and Legends this summer. All are jam-packed with aircraft tours, hands-on activities, flight simulators, and more. Camps are Monday through Friday and open to kids 8–14 years old.

Lone Star Flight Museum notes schedules are subject to change, but to learn more, visit their website.