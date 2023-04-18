A new permanent exhibit featuring training systems from Johnson Space Center will be on display at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

According to a release, Space Gallery is the newest edition to the many aviation-inspired experiences at the museum.

The exhibit will offer a deeper understanding of what it was like for Space Shuttle astronauts to train, live and work in space.

The exhibit features the NASA Crew Compartment Trainer-2 (CCT-2) and EVA Airlock System, the Space Shuttle Motion Base Simulator and other artifacts from NASA, including a Rover and Humanoid.

Officials said all the training hardware is on loan to the museum through a collaboration with NASA Johnson Space Center.

For additional information on purchasing tickets for the exhibit, click here.