Lone Star Flight Museum opens new exhibit featuring NASA Johnson Space Center training systems

Space Gallery at Lone Star Flight Museum highlights evolution of aviation

Thanks to some pieces from NASA, the new, permanent exhibit showcases how far we’ve come from airplanes to outer space.

HOUSTON - A new permanent exhibit featuring training systems from Johnson Space Center will be on display at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

According to a release, Space Gallery is the newest edition to the many aviation-inspired experiences at the museum. 

The exhibit will offer a deeper understanding of what it was like for Space Shuttle astronauts to train, live and work in space. 

The exhibit features the NASA Crew Compartment Trainer-2 (CCT-2) and EVA Airlock System, the Space Shuttle Motion Base Simulator and other artifacts from NASA, including a Rover and Humanoid. 

Officials said all the training hardware is on loan to the museum through a collaboration with NASA Johnson Space Center. 

