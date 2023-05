Do you feel burned out? Frustrated that you’re not getting ahead?

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Join us on Sullivan’s Smart Sense at 12:30 p.m. for a live talk with Certified Life Coach Darryl Bumpass on how to deal with burnout, practice self-care, and reach your goals.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Tune into the live stream every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for Sullivan's Smart Sense.