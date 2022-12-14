Suicide prevention resources in the wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

In light of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death, there are a number of resources available for those who might also be contemplating suicide. According to the latest data from the CDC, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the US. On average, about 130 suicides happen every day.

Psychiatrist Dr. Mahmood Hossain said there are resources available for anyone who may be in crisis.

"At the end of the day, celebrities, they’re human just like us," Dr. Hossain said.

Dr. Hossain said some telltale clues that someone may be contemplating suicide include changes in their diet, sleep schedule, or behavior like seeming overly irritable and withdrawn.

"A lot of times people think suicide is equivalent to feeling depressed, or depression means suicide, that they go hand in hand, or that suicide is sort of a severe version of depression. That’s not the case. You can be extremely anxious. It could be after the loss of a loved one. You’re going through intense grief, or you could be under the influence of a drug or some other substance," Dr. Hossain said.

According to the latest data from the CDC, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and an estimated 1.2 million attempted suicide in that same year.

Dr. Hossain said the holidays can be particularly triggering for some. He suggests addressing suicide with an individual directly and encouraging them to seek professional help.

"The suicidal thinking right before the attempt, or the act of going through it, can be minutes or hours before. It depends really if that person is impulsive. An impulsive person doesn’t need a lot of time. If they feel like in that moment, they’re in crisis, they can’t escape, sometimes that's all it takes," Dr. Hossaind said.

Anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.