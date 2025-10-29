'Vehicle of interest' wanted in fatal Sugar Land shooting

The Brief In June 2025, a man was found fatally shot on SH-6 South. The vehicle of interest is described as a gray 2013-2019 Nissan Sentra. Anyone with information can call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers.



Fort Bend investigators are seeking information on a "vehicle of interest" tied to a deadly shooting from over the summer.

Sugar Land shooting: Vehicle of interest wanted

What we know:

According to the County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on June 21 on State Highway 6 South.

Deputies received a report of a white Toyota Camry that crashed into a ditch. Authorities went to the 10500 block of the highway's southbound lanes, near West Bellfort Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the Toyota driver deceased with a gunshot wound. Authorities identified the driver as 43-year-old Roy Ferrer.

Investigators believe this was the result of a road rage shooting.

Vehicle of interest in fatal June 2025 Sugar Land shooting (Photo credit: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office has now released a photo of a "vehicle of interest" seen in surveillance video. Officials describe the vehicle as a gray 2013-2019 Nissan Sentra with dark-tinted windows.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect description.

It's not clear if the vehicle of interest is tied to any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting in general can call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.

To report tips anonymously, you can call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).