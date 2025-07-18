Expand / Collapse search

Sugar Land: Cars set on fire at City Walk Parking Garage; person of interest wanted

By
Published  July 18, 2025 4:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Three cars were burning in the City Walk Parking Garage early Saturday, July 12.
    • A person of interest was seen on serveillence footage with a face covering, all black clothes, and a backpack.
    • Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land authorities are looking for a person of interest in a case of suspected arson in a parking garage.

Sugar Land parking lot fire: Person of interest

What we know:

According to city officials, the fire happened Saturday, July 12, at about 4 a.m. in the City Walk Parking Garage near Highways 59 and 6.

Officials say three cars were found burning on the third floor of the garage.

Surveillance footage has been released of a person of interest. The person was seen dressed in all black with a face covering and a black backpack.

(Photo courtesy: City of Sugar Land)

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident can call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

The Source: City of Sugar Land

Crime and Public SafetySugar LandFort Bend County