Sugar Land: Cars set on fire at City Walk Parking Garage; person of interest wanted
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land authorities are looking for a person of interest in a case of suspected arson in a parking garage.
What we know:
According to city officials, the fire happened Saturday, July 12, at about 4 a.m. in the City Walk Parking Garage near Highways 59 and 6.
Officials say three cars were found burning on the third floor of the garage.
Surveillance footage has been released of a person of interest. The person was seen dressed in all black with a face covering and a black backpack.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident can call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.
