The Brief Sugar Land Police report Vinh Tran has been arrested and charged with identity and mail theft. Tran allegedly stole identification documents from multiple victims.



Sugar Land authorities are warning the community after arresting a suspect for mail theft on Wednesday.

Vinh Tran was charged with identity and mail theft after an investigation by police officers and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Special Agents.

Around 3 p.m., officials stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to previous mail theft incidents. When they searched the car, police found tools used to break into mailboxes, along with stolen identification documents belonging to multiple victims. Sugar Land police say some of the mail had been stolen from residents outside of the Sugar Land area.

The Sugar Land PD is working closely with USPIS and other local agencies.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020.