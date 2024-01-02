Sugar Bowl broadcast catches woman flashing chest on Bourbon Street

article

ESPN cameras got a little bit more than they wanted on Monday night as the broadcast rolled on Bourbon Street during the College Football Playoff matchup between Texas and Washington in New Orleans.

One woman walking down the street took the opportunity to flash the camera as the action was about to restart. The Sugar Bowl was being played at the Caesars Superdome.

The woman’s actions immediately went viral across social media.

On Tuesday, ESPN issued an apology.

"We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast," ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.

On the field, fans were able to watch an instant classic between the Huskies and the Longhorns. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns to help the team win 37-31 and advance to the national championship against Michigan.

FILE - Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with the trophy after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Texas tried to get back into the end zone before time expired. Quinn Ewers threw a few great passes to get the Longhorns near the end zone. He missed on his last three passes as his fade to Adonai Mitchell was knocked away by Washington’s Elijah Jackson.

"Those guys are the most resilient guys I have ever been around," Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game.

Both Michigan and Washington are undefeated going into the final game. The Wolverines haven’t won a national title since 1997 and the Huskies haven’t won one since 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

