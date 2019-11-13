Stunning snowfall on suspension bridge in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains

Several inches of snow were reported in eastern Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains on the morning of November 12 as temperatures plummeted across the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures had dipped to the low 30s in several areas on Tuesday morning, while Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said crews were treating roads in east Tennessee.

This footage shows snow falling on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, which spans 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.