Study: Texas is 2023's 9th most stressed state, WalletHub says

A new study released by WalletHub ranked all U.S. states in regard to how stressed they are.

The state of Texas ranked 9th overall in the study.

Wallethub said they compared the 50 US states across 41 key metrics including average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

According to the study, the state that ranked the most stressed in 2023 was Mississippi.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the state of Minnesota was ranked the least stressed in 2023.

You can view the full study/report by clicking here.