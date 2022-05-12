Student shot at Heights High School, taken to hospital

article

One student was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Houston Independent School District, the shooting occurred at Heights High School around 1:15 p.m.

School officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigated the shooting that took place in an outside parking lot.

One student was taken to the hospital. That student's condition was not released.

School officials added that all other students are safe.

No word on any suspect descriptions.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.