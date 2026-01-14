Conroe student hospitalized after being hit with Stanley during school fight

The Brief Conroe ISD confirms one of their students was hit in the head by a Stanley Cup last week, resulting in a head injury. A former Conroe ISD parent says her daughter went through the same situation. CISD says they can't comment on potential consequences on the student who allegedly had the Stanley.



A Conroe ISD student was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit with a Stanley Cup during a fight on campus.

Conroe student hit with Stanley Cup

What we know:

Conroe ISD confirmed to FOX 26 that a student at Conroe High School had to receive medical attention after allegedly being attacked by another student with a Stanley Cup.

The student has since been discharged from the hospital, according to parents at the district.

Parents at the school say on social media that this was not the only incident involving students and Stanley cups.

‘Fight for accountability’

What they're saying:

One ex-Conroe ISD mother says her 3rd grade daughter was also attacked by another student with a Stanley Cup on the last day of school back in 2024.

"I remember vaguely when (the assistant principal) told me the words, ‘Your daughter has been hurt,'" mother Jessica Richard said. "So I'm like, ‘What? What is going on?’ She's like, ‘Your daughter suffered a head injury.’"

Richard says that when she arrived at her daughter's elementary school, the school nurses did not call paramedics despite the amount of blood Richard says her daughter was bleeding out.

"The worst ten minutes of my life," Richard said. "I'm, like, thinking my daughter's like, you know, like, unconscious or whatever. So I get there, they let me in, and they take me to the nurse's office, and I saw my daughter. It was, like, covered — her whole outfit was covered in blood."

Richard says seeing the Conroe High School student allegedly attacked last week, has given her flashbacks to her own daughter's injuries.

"I know the pain of a mother. I know it all very well, and I wish her a full, full recovery," Richard said. "But one thing, as a mother and the family of that young lady, they need to fight, fight, fight for accountability. Because without accountability, there's nothing."

What's next:

Conroe ISD told FOX 26 that the teen who was allegedly attacked was given immediate medical attention after the incident.

The district says they cannot comment on any potential charges or disciplinary actions that could be taken against the student that used the Stanley.

The student injured at Conroe High School received immediate medical attention. The district is actively cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the incident to ensure it is addressed appropriately and in accordance with the law.

Conroe ISD takes all incidents involving student safety seriously. While we cannot comment on specific disciplinary actions or potential legal outcomes, the district will follow its Student Code of Conduct and all applicable policies as this matter is reviewed. Providing a safe learning environment for all students remains our top priority. — Conroe Independent School District