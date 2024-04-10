Expand / Collapse search

Struggling with obesity

April 10, 2024
The World Health Organization found that more than 1 billion people worldwide are now obese. Obesity rates among children aged five to 19 have more than quadrupled between 1990 and 2022. Contrary to some people's beliefs, it's not solely due to laziness; genetics also play a role.

