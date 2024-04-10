Struggling with obesity

The World Health Organization's findings are alarming: over 1 billion people worldwide are now grappling with obesity, with rates among children aged five to 19 skyrocketing more than fourfold between 1990 and 2022.

While some may attribute obesity solely to laziness, it's essential to recognize that genetics also play a significant role in this complex health issue.

