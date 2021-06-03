Strong, fast moving storm causes damage to chiropractic clinic in Deer Park

A camera at the Deer Park Police Department Training Facility caught the strong storm as it passed through Deer Park.

It came and went in a flash but not before wreaking a little havoc, especially at the Nelson Chiropractic Clinic.

"The people at the complex next door said they kind of watched it kind of jump over their apartments and land right on the roof," said Cheri Stokley.

Stokley’s uncle owns the clinic.

"We just got a phone call about damage to the office so we all kind of rushed up here, and it looks like a tornado hit the roof," she said.

The strong winds pulled off a good chunk of the roof.

"It looks like a can of tuna or something peeled back," said Stokley.

Deer Park Police had no reports of injuries from the strong storm.

But it made for a busy afternoon for crews working to restore electricity as tree limbs could be seen in a lot of yards and on streets.

The storm busted a fence on a high school football field, scattering metal debris.

As for the clinic, Stokley says there’s water damage inside and they might be closed until next week.

At least the fast moving storm picked a good day to pay a visit.

"Thankfully the office is closed on Thursday’s, so nobody was here," said Stokley.

