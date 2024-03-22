The motive behind a deadly shooting is still unknown as a stepson has been charged with murder in Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Jderian Jones, 27, has been accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, 51-year-old Adrian Davis.

MORE: Harris County shooting: Elderly woman found dead in apartment on West Mount Houston Road, foul play suspected

Harris County authorities arrived in the 600 block of Regal Hollow Lane after receiving reports of shots fired.

Davis was found and taken to the hospital where he later died.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Jones was taken into custody and later charged with his stepfather's death.

He is currently booked in Harris County Jail.