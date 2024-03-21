Harris County crime: Man fatally shot allegedly by family member, 2 people detained

Harris County authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Thursday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Regal Hollow Lane.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Gonzalez said it's believed that the victim was shot by a family member.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

