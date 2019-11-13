Step aside, Popeyes! Houston fast food restaurant Frenchy's now has chicken sandwich of their own

article

Step aside, Popeyes! Houston’s very own Frenchy’s Chicken has announced that they now have a chicken sandwich of their own on the menu.

The legendary Houston fast-food restaurant says the seasoned chicken breast is on a brioche bun with pickles and Gris Gris (magic) sauce.

A sneak peek of the sandwich is now available at the Scott Street location, but it will be available at all Frenchy’s locations starting December 1.