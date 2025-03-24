Cows loose on I-45 in Houston: WATCH

The Brief Half a dozen cows and bulls ran loose on I-45 in north Houston on Monday. At last check, five of the six cattle were captured. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the area.



The Houston rodeo may have shut down at NRG but there seems to be cattle still running around Houston, literally!

Cows loose on I-45 in Houston

What we know:

Several cattle were running loose on I-45 near SH 99 on Monday.

The sheriff’s office first got a call around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the unlatched gate of a trailer that was hauling roping steers came open and six of the 31 cattle got out.

Houston TranStar cameras and SkyFOX captured video of the steers running down I-45.

Several agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to help wrangle the cattle.

What we don't know:

The last steer remains at large.

Cows cause crash, traffic backup

Traffic was temporarily stopped while cows and those attempting to wrangle them raced down I-45.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports one cow was hit, and a vehicle was overturned.

Traffic is now flowing again. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in and around this area.

