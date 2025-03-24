Expand / Collapse search

Cows loose on I-45 in Houston: WATCH

Updated  March 24, 2025 3:23pm CDT
Houston
FULL: Cattle loose in Houston press conference

Lt. Chris Adolph with the Harris County Sheriff's Office provides an update on the cows and bulls that got loose on I-45 in Houston.

The Brief

    • Half a dozen cows and bulls ran loose on I-45 in north Houston on Monday.
    • At last check, five of the six cattle were captured.
    • Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the area.

HOUSTON - The Houston rodeo may have shut down at NRG but there seems to be cattle still running around Houston, literally!

SkyFOX was over I-45 in north Houston as authorities attempted to corral several cows and bulls that were running loose.

What we know:

Several cattle were running loose on I-45 near SH 99 on Monday.

The sheriff’s office first got a call around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the unlatched gate of a trailer that was hauling roping steers came open and six of the 31 cattle got out.

Houston TranStar cameras and SkyFOX captured video of the steers running down I-45.

Several agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to help wrangle the cattle.

What we don't know:

The last steer remains at large.

Cows cause crash, traffic backup

Traffic was temporarily stopped while cows and those attempting to wrangle them raced down I-45.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports one cow was hit, and a vehicle was overturned.

Traffic is now flowing again. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in and around this area.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, HCSO Lt. Chris Adolph, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and HCSO Lt. Terry Garza.

