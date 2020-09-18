State, local officials reacting to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

article

The news of Supreme Court Justice’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is sparking a lot of reaction on social media from local officials.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted, “Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served our country with dignity. She broke down barriers while continuing to still fight for equality for all. May we honor her work in helping to create a fair and just society. She fought till the last day and can truly rest in power.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - RBG. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legend and she will be missed. Rest In Peace #RBG #RIPRBG

Representative Sylvia Garcia shared her reaction on Twitter saying, “All Americans and especially women in the legal profession owe a debt of gratitude to our beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #QEPD #RIP”

U.S. House Candidate, Dan Crenshaw, said, “Rest in Peace RBG. A true life of service.”

Fort Bend County Judge KP George shared his reactions as well, “"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Today we remember her legacy. Tomorrow we fight for her legacy. God bless Ruth Bader Ginsburg. God bless America.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn released the following statement on Friday night:



“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams. As our country mourns this loss, Sandy and I send our condolences to her children, Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family.”