State Highway 288 crash: Dump truck overturns, multiple lanes blocked
HOUSTON - Traffic in the area is backed up after a dump truck overturned on State Highway 288 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Dump truck overturns on Highway 288 in Houston
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m.
Houston police said the crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle.
The dump truck dumped sand over the highway.
HAZMAT officials were called to the scene due to hydraulic fluid leaking.
No injuries have been reported.
There is no danger to the public.
Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)
What we don't know:
It's unclear how long officials will remain on the scene to clean up the mess.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.