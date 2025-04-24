State Highway 288 crash: Dump truck overturns, multiple lanes blocked

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a dump truck overturned on State Highway 288 on Thursday. The crash occurred on State Highway 288 at Southmore Boulevard. Multiple lanes of travel are currently blocked as officials are on scene cleaning up.



Traffic in the area is backed up after a dump truck overturned on State Highway 288 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Dump truck overturns on Highway 288 in Houston

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m.

Houston police said the crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle.

The dump truck dumped sand over the highway.

HAZMAT officials were called to the scene due to hydraulic fluid leaking.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no danger to the public.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long officials will remain on the scene to clean up the mess.