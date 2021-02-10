State Fair of Texas asks for public’s help planning 2021 fair

article

The folks behind the State Fair of Texas are planning for the 2021 fair despite uncertainties because of the pandemic. They’re also asking people to share their opinions.

Fair organizers have set up an anonymous survey at BigTex.com/2021Survey to gather feedback regarding comfort levels and safety protocols.

"While we know there is still a lot of uncertainty, we are doing our best to make the 2021 Fair safer than ever. Our employees have been working around the clock to plan the 2021 State Fair of Texas, but now we need you," said State Fair of Texas spokeswoman Karrisa Condoianis.

The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and those who do will be entered for a chance to win a pair of 2021 season passes.

"The health and safety of our guests, staff, and partners continue to be our top priority – it is important to us to incorporate fairgoer’s thoughts and feelings into our planning decisions so we can host an event that meets – and exceeds – our guest’s expectations," the fair said in a news release.

The State Fair of Texas was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Board Chair Gina Norris said at the time that with the number of cases rising there was no feasible way to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the "fair environment."

The fair did host a drive-thru event last September and October that gave people a way to still get a taste of their favorite fried foods, Fletcher’s corny dogs, turkey legs and kettle corn. Big Tex also wore a mask and posed for professional photos with families.

The 2021 fair is currently scheduled to kick off on Sept. 24 and run through Oct. 17.