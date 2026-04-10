Abbott activates Texas emergency response teams ahead of severe storms

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to prepare to respond to impacts from severe weather across the state. The state faces the risk of severe storms for several days over the next week. Flooding, hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop.



Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott activated emergency response resources Friday as the state faces a stretch of potential severe weather.

The forecast:

Various parts of the state are at risk of severe storms through at least Wednesday as a active weather pattern sets up across the southern U.S.

Storms will carry with them the possibility of heavy rain that leads to flash flooding, as well as hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The setup for storms expected in Texas this weekend.

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather across the state," Abbott said in a statement. "State and local emergency response partners are actively monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to help ensure safety for Texans and our communities. Texans are encouraged to regularly monitor road conditions, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on Jan. 22, 2026, in Austin, Texas.

The order allows Abbott to deploy resources that can handle everything from swiftwater rescues to roadway clearing to power outage monitoring.

Abbott encouraged Texans to make a storm plan, build an emergency supply kit and follow directions from local officials.