Chambers County crash: 'Multiple fatalities' reported in crash near FM 563, Bay Lane area

The Brief "Multiple fatalities" have been reported following a crash in Chambers County on Friday night, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. In a post, officials said to expect road closures near FM 563 and Bay Lane area until around midnight due to the crash. According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, it appeared none of the victims or the registered vehicle are from Chambers County.



"Multiple fatalities" have been reported following a crash in Chambers County on Friday night, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Chambers County crash: "Multiple fatalities" reported following crash near FM 563, Bay Lane area

What we know:

In a post, officials said to expect road closures near FM 563 and Bay Lane area until around midnight due to a crash having "multiple fatalities."

According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, it appeared none of the victims or the registered vehicle are from Chambers County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the type of vehicle or vehicles involved.

The victims involved have not been identified by officials.

What they're saying:

"We ask that you please pray for the family and friends of the victims of this tragic crash," Hawthorne said.