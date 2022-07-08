State Commission seeking to suspend Harris County Judge Franklin Bynum

article

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is seeking the suspension of a Harris County judge.

The commission is looking to suspend Harris County Judge Franklin Bynum.

According to documents obtained by FOX 26, Bynum is accused of bias against the state, failure to comply with the law, and reasonable doubt regarding judicial impartiality.

The documents state 'Judge Bynum's conduct demonstrating bias against the Harris County District Attorney's Office constituted willful violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and willful or persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of his duties and/pr cast public discredit on the judiciary or administration of justice."

One allegation of 29 stated that 'On July 25, 2019, Judge Bynum engaged in a panel discussion on a local television show sponsored by the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association titled "Reasonable Doubt" during which he disparaged the Texas judiciary as a whole, the Texas Center for the Judiciary, and its training program for new judges, and the Honorable Mark Atkinson, director of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, for his contribution to what Judge Bynum described as a failed system."

According to case records, a response to the request for suspension is due no later than July 28.

