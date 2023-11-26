Star of Hope Mission Annual Holiday Drive will help homeless

The 40th Annual Holiday Drive for the Star of Hope Mission will help many homeless families stay warm and get back on their feet this holiday season.

The drive is being held on Sunday, December 3rd from 7 am to 6 pm at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC at 5601 S. Braeswood Blvd. in Houston.

Former Meyerland resident Ed Gardner, CPA, started this drive 40 years ago.

Organizers are seeking volunteers, who can call (713) 942-1040 for more information.

The following is a list of needed donations for people living in a shelter or moving out of a shelter into their own homes:



• Clothing: Gently used or new that are clean, no stains or tears – men, women and children’s; also winter coats, sweaters, jackets, etc.

• Shoes: Clean, gently used or new

• New-only undergarments: Men, women, children. Bras and panties, men’s boxer shorts, socks and T-shirts

• New-only unopened hygiene products: shampoo, deodorant, lotion, soap; toothpaste, toothbrushes; toilet paper; feminine napkins; cotton balls and facial tissue; diapers, pull-ups and wet wipes

• Bibles and educational books

• Paper goods: plates, bowls, napkins, forks, spoons and knives

• Linens: Clean, gently used or new sheets and pillowcases; bath towels and wash cloths

• New-only blankets; no bedspreads

• Food: Bottled water, canned goods (regular and bulk sizes); unexpired, unopened nonperishable foods

• Over-the-counter unopened medications

• New-only toys and games (no bicycles)

• Alarm clocks