Houston holiday shows: Where to go for festive performances

The Christmas holiday season is upon us, which means there are many places to go to watch a holiday-themed performance.

Houston is known for its arts as you can often watch a theater performance year-round.

Here are some holiday and Christmas shows you can watch with family or friends to get in the holiday spirit.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A Christmas Carol

At the Alley Theatre on Hubbard stage, watch the adaptation of Charles Dickens's work, A Christmas Carol. The show tells the story of Ebenezer Scrouge, an elderly man visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. The show is directed by Rob Melrose and runs until Dec. 30.

For more information on showtimes and tickets, click here.

The Nutcracker

A classic story. The Houston Ballet performs The Nutcracker, the story of a young girl named Clara who travels through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of Sweets to help the Sugar Plum Fairy and Nutcracker Prince. It's a show for all ages, sure to get you in the holiday mood. The show runs until Dec. 27.

For more information on showtime and tickets, click here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

You can see Tim Burton's classic film like never before with the Houston Symphony from Dec. 9 to 10 at Jones Hall. Watch the film as it's projected on a big screen and a live orchestra plays the score written by Danny Elfman live! Though many debate if it's a Halloween or Christmas movie, it still has the holiday charm!

For more information on showtime and tickets, click here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

For one day only, rock out as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Toyota Center with their spin on the holiday classic, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." The band will have two showtimes on Dec. 10: One at 2:30 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

For more information on showtime and tickets, click here.

Elf in Concert

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is a movie everyone can enjoy which tells the story of Buddy traveling to New York from the North Pole to search for his real father. Watch the film on the giant screen as an orchestra plays the live score written by John Debney.

For more information on showtime and tickets, click here.