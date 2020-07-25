Standoff in Baytown ends in house fire, suspect believed to be dead

article

A standoff between a Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team and a barricaded man ended in a house fire.



It happened Friday night in Baytown when a woman called the police on her brother who she said was acting crazy and had a gun.

Officers tried to approach him, but he shot at them.



The woman was able to get out of the house safely.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The SWAT team made multiple attempts to get the man out but he had already started a fire in the attic.



Investigators believe the suspect is dead, but confirmation is pending.