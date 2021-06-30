Stages welcomes visitors back with performance honoring Billie Holiday

Stages has been in the Houston area for 43 years, a local staple in our community. They recently welcomed visitors back to their brand new building 800 Rosine St. after being shut down for 15 months during the pandemic.

They offer three theaters with intimate one of a kind performances.



Their 60,000 square-foot facility serves as a hub for the theater community, which include classes for people of all ages and community events.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



Their first play since the reopening, pays tribute to the life of Billie Holiday with Lady Day at Emerson‘s Bar and Grill, a role played by Houston performer Dequina Moore.



Ticket prices begin at $22.

For more information, click here.

