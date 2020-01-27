Staged event brings traffic on freeway to a halt for at least 30 minutes

"I got a little nosy and I'm glad I got a little nosy," said the young man who captured the crazy stunt on his cell phone.

"We heard people revving up their trucks cars honking people yelling," said the man, who asked that we not use his name.

It was around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The traffic on 59 near the Dunlavy Bridge came to a screeching halt.

The next thing you know, at least one vehicle, apparently a truck, starts doing doughnuts in the middle of the southbound side of 59.

The man we interviewed is on top of the bridge getting all the action on his cellphone.

"From what everybody is telling me, it was like a hood rat car meet scene that was planned throughout the day," he said.

Obviously a lot of people were in on the stunt.

"For them to do that, they needed a big crowd," he said. "A hundred plus people out there in on it."

You can see dozens of people leaving their vehicles to get a closer look.

"They couldn't do anything else. If I was in the traffic, I would have done the same thing," the cell phone recorder said.

The traffic was stopped for at least 30 minutes.

In a statement, Houston police tell us what occurred this weekend is illegal dangerous and will not be tolerated.

They plan to investigate and hold those who participated criminally responsible.