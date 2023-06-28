An 18-year-old woman has been charged after a Stafford shooting that left another woman in the hospital.

Stafford police responded to a report of shots fired near the 11600 block of Lebon Lane around 3:19 a.m.

SPD says officers encountered a woman who made statements that linked her to the shooting, and they detained her for questioning.

Authorities say bullet casings, a firearm and broken glass were also found at the scene.

Stafford police at the scene of a shooting on Lebon Lane.

According to investigators, the suspect, 18-year-old Kayonie Guerrero, had reportedly be inside of the victim’s vehicle. When the victim approached her, police say Guerrero started shooting.

The victim then got into a vehicle that Guerrero had taken to the scene, and sped away, police say. She was shot multiple times.

Police say the victim drove to a gas station at Wilcrest and US-59. The clerk called the Houston Police Department, who then contacted Stafford police.

The wounded woman was transported to the hospital. She was taken into surgery and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Guerrero was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Stafford police at (281)261-3950. Request to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division and reference case #23-1858PD.